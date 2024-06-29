Saturday, June 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Sanjay Jha appointed JD(U) working president, Nitish Kumar to remain party chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 29: The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as the party’s working president. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to serve as JD(U) chief. The decision was taken at the National Executive meeting of the party in New Delhi.

Additionally, the party decided to push for Special Catagory Status for Bihar. Bihar has been demanding special status from the Centre, a resolution that the state Cabinet passed in 2023 to overcome the economic and developmental disparities in the state.

The special status, if given, will increase Bihar’s share of tax revenues from the Central government. JD(U) contested the Lok Sabha elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on 16 seats and secured a win on 12 in Bihar.

This victory might be leveraged by the party leaders to secure the special status from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The leaders also discussed the recent Lok Sabha election results and the strategies for the upcoming state Assembly elections in the country. The meeting was chaired by CM Nitish Kumar and attended by all the party MPs and senior leaders.

IANS

Previous article
Indian Navy participates in world’s largest international maritime exercise
Next article
NEET row: CBI conducts raids across Gujarat, 5 arrested
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tribal Welfare Board case: SIT seizes Rs 10 cr, one more held

Bengaluru, June 29: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore Tribal Welfare Board case has recovered Rs...
NATIONAL

Sonia Gandhi sees election results as BJP’s failure, but public has given clear mandate: Nalin Kohli

New Delhi, June 29:  The BJP on Saturday reacted sharply to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's scathing critique...
NATIONAL

NEET row: CBI conducts raids across Gujarat, 5 arrested

Ahmedabad, June 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids across Gujarat and arrested five...
NATIONAL

Indian Navy participates in world’s largest international maritime exercise

New Delhi, June 29: Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Shivalik, mission deployed to the South China Sea...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tribal Welfare Board case: SIT seizes Rs 10 cr, one more held

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 29: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing...

Sonia Gandhi sees election results as BJP’s failure, but public has given clear mandate: Nalin Kohli

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 29:  The BJP on Saturday reacted...

NEET row: CBI conducts raids across Gujarat, 5 arrested

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, June 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
Load more

Popular news

Tribal Welfare Board case: SIT seizes Rs 10 cr, one more held

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 29: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing...

Sonia Gandhi sees election results as BJP’s failure, but public has given clear mandate: Nalin Kohli

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 29:  The BJP on Saturday reacted...

NEET row: CBI conducts raids across Gujarat, 5 arrested

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, June 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img