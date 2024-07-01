Monday, July 1, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam govt constitutes 7th state finance commission

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 1: The Assam government, has in pursuance of the provisions of Article 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution of India, constituted the Seventh Assam State Finance Commission with Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita as chairman and six other members.

The members of the Commission are the senior-most secretary of finance department; the senior-most secretary of panchayat and rural development department; the senior-most secretary of the department of housing and urban Affairs; retired IAS officer Debeswar Malakar; Mrinal Kanti Dutta, economist, IIT-Guwahati; and the special secretary to the finance department.

“The Commission shall make recommendations to the matters such as the principles governing the distribution between the state of Assam and the panchayats and municipalities of the net proceeds of taxes and duties levied and collected, the measures needed to improve the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities, any other matter referred to the State Finance Commission by the Governor in the interests of sound financial position of the panchayats and municipalities among others,” an official statement issued on Monday said.

“The Commission shall make its report available to the Governor by December 16, 2024, covering a period of five years commencing on April 1, 2025,” the statement said.

Previous article
Nengkhra residents cry for help as Rongtham Riverdisrupts communication
Next article
‘Rape and murder’ victim’s body found in SGH
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

GST collection jumps 7.7 pc in June to Rs 1.74 lakh crore

New Delhi, July 1: India's gross GST collection rose to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in June this year...
NATIONAL

SEBEX 2: India’s breakthrough in non-nuclear explosives technology

New Delhi, July 1: India has taken a significant stride towards achieving self-reliance in defence with the development...
NATIONAL

Modernisation of Justice System: Focus on efficiency and victims’ rights

New Delhi, July 1: India's criminal justice system underwent a significant transformation with the implementation of three new...
MEGHALAYA

‘Rape and murder’ victim’s body found in SGH

Tura, July 1: The body of a woman who is suspected to have been raped and murdered was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GST collection jumps 7.7 pc in June to Rs 1.74 lakh crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India's gross GST collection rose...

SEBEX 2: India’s breakthrough in non-nuclear explosives technology

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India has taken a significant...

Modernisation of Justice System: Focus on efficiency and victims’ rights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India's criminal justice system underwent...
Load more

Popular news

GST collection jumps 7.7 pc in June to Rs 1.74 lakh crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India's gross GST collection rose...

SEBEX 2: India’s breakthrough in non-nuclear explosives technology

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India has taken a significant...

Modernisation of Justice System: Focus on efficiency and victims’ rights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India's criminal justice system underwent...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img