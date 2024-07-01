Assam govt constitutes 7th state finance commission

Guwahati, July 1: The Assam government, has in pursuance of the provisions of Article 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution of India, constituted the Seventh Assam State Finance Commission with Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita as chairman and six other members.

The members of the Commission are the senior-most secretary of finance department; the senior-most secretary of panchayat and rural development department; the senior-most secretary of the department of housing and urban Affairs; retired IAS officer Debeswar Malakar; Mrinal Kanti Dutta, economist, IIT-Guwahati; and the special secretary to the finance department.

“The Commission shall make recommendations to the matters such as the principles governing the distribution between the state of Assam and the panchayats and municipalities of the net proceeds of taxes and duties levied and collected, the measures needed to improve the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities, any other matter referred to the State Finance Commission by the Governor in the interests of sound financial position of the panchayats and municipalities among others,” an official statement issued on Monday said.

“The Commission shall make its report available to the Governor by December 16, 2024, covering a period of five years commencing on April 1, 2025,” the statement said.