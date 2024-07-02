Tuesday, July 2, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Avoid Rahul Gandhi-like behaviour in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju tells NDA MPs

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 2: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha was a “lesson to all the NDA MPs” and they should avoid such behaviour.

Addressing media-persons after the first NDA Parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, the Union Minister said, “Yesterday, as Rahul Gandhi behaved in the House, speaking with his back towards the Speaker, speaking beyond the rules, and disrespecting the Speaker — this is something that our party MPs, NDA MPs, should not do. It is a lesson for all of us.”

Providing details about the Prime Minister’s address in the meeting, he said that Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of adhering to parliamentary rules and procedures to become effective parliamentarians.

Kiren Rijiju said, “PM Modi said that every MP has come to the Parliament for the service of the nation. All MPs should become exemplary parliamentarians by following the rules and procedures of parliamentary democracy. All NDA MPs have to work to keep the country above everything.”

He said that PM Modi also urged MPs to effectively present regional issues in the House and engage in discussions on national matters according to parliamentary rules. He mentioned that PM Modi was honoured with a garland by the NDA for his historic third-term victory and under the PM’s leadership the NDA aims to work collectively for India’s progress.

He said that PM Modi also advised all the MPs to visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya with their families. “In the museum, the journey of all the Prime Ministers, from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to PM Modi, is presented beautifully. There is no politics in this. Every Prime Minister, when in office, has contributed towards nation-building,” the Union Minister said.

“Many former PMs were not given importance earlier, but after Narendra Modi became PM, the Prime Minister’s Museum was established, which highlights the work and achievements of all former PMs of the country,” he added.

Thanking the MPs for attending the meeting, he lauded the strong floor coordination within the NDA. Typically, the BJP holds its MPs’ meeting on Tuesdays during the Parliament session, but this time, an NDA Parliamentary party meeting was convened earlier to enhance coordination among NDA MPs.

IANS

