Floods prompt AHSEC to cancel state open school exam

Guwahati, July 2: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has, in the wake of the critical flood situation in the state, suspended the State Open School (SOS) examination (higher secondary level), which was scheduled to start from Wednesday.

“In view of most of the rivers in the state of Assam flowing above danger level, followed by heavy floods in most districts of the state, it is hereby notified to all concerned institutions under AHSEC that the SOS examination of HS-level, April-May-2024, scheduled to be held from July 3, 2024, is suspended until further notice,” the secretary of the council stated in a notification on Tuesday.

“All the institutions which have been selected as examination centres for conducting the said examination are requested to inform all the tagged institutions/learners as the case may be, about the suspension of the said examination,” the notification read.

However, the council informed that the examination would be scheduled afresh once the flood situation improves and water level recedes.

“Necessary programme for conducting the examination will be communicated to all concerned in due course of time. Hence, all officers-in-charge of all the selected examination centre(s) are hereby directed to keep all the confidential materials in safe custody at the police stations and treasury offices as the case may be, and the blank answer-scripts and additional answer-scripts,” the council’s secretary stated.

“The officers-in charge of the examination centres will liaise with the officers-in charge of police stations and treasury officers for safe custody of the same,” the notification added.