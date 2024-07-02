Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Floods prompt AHSEC to cancel state open school exam

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 2: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has, in the wake of the critical flood situation in the state, suspended the State Open School (SOS) examination (higher secondary level), which was scheduled to start from Wednesday.

“In view of most of the rivers in the state of Assam flowing above danger level, followed by heavy floods in most districts of the state, it is hereby notified to all concerned institutions under AHSEC that the SOS examination of HS-level, April-May-2024, scheduled to be held from July 3, 2024, is suspended until further notice,” the secretary of the council stated in a notification on Tuesday.

“All the institutions which have been selected as examination centres for conducting the said examination are requested to inform all the tagged institutions/learners as the case may be, about the suspension of the said examination,” the notification read.

However, the council informed that the examination would be scheduled afresh once the flood situation improves and water level recedes.

“Necessary programme for conducting the examination will be communicated to all concerned in due course of time. Hence, all officers-in-charge of all the selected examination centre(s) are hereby directed to keep all the confidential materials in safe custody at the police stations and treasury offices as the case may be, and the blank answer-scripts and additional answer-scripts,” the council’s secretary stated.

“The officers-in charge of the examination centres will liaise with the officers-in charge of police stations and treasury officers for safe custody of the same,” the notification added.

Previous article
Avoid Rahul Gandhi-like behaviour in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju tells NDA MPs
Next article
IIT-Bombay conducts ‘core test’ for BMC’s concrete roads in Mumbai
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of Opposition...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha has opened up on why he gave the...
News Alert

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on...
NATIONAL

Assam flood situation grim; stranded rescue team, fishermen airlifted to safety

Guwahati, July 2: Amid rising river water levels and worsening flood situation in Assam, eight State Disaster Response...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech...

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv...

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech...

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv...

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img