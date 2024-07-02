Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Bansuri Swaraj moves notice against LoP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘inaccurate’ statements

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday moved a notice against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, for making a series of “inaccurate” statements during his speech.

Moving a notice under Direction 115 in Lok Sabha, the BJP MP said, “LoP Rahul Gandhi made several inaccurate statements in his speech yesterday.

I urge the chair to take notice of it.” In her notice, Bansuri Swaraj has specifically pointed out three statements of Rahul Gandhi, terming them inaccurate and factually incorrect. “LoP deliberately made a factually inaccurate statement regarding the Agnipath scheme and falsely stated that no compensation is available to Agniveers attaining martyrdom,” she pointed out.

She also said that Rahul Gandhi made two other “misleading” remarks — one about BJP’s behaviour towards farmers and another that no MSP is given to farmers by the government. The BJP MP claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s assertions in Lok Sabha were “void of facts and sought to spread only falsehood”.

She also demanded necessary action against the Congress MP for deliberate inaccuracies, saying “The statements made by LoP in the Lok Sabha are factually incorrect and misleading in nature and hence appropriate proceedings ought to be initiated as provided under Rule 115.”

IANS

Previous article
Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana added to India’s squad for first two T20Is vs Zimbabwe
Next article
Avoid Rahul Gandhi-like behaviour in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju tells NDA MPs
