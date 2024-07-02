Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana added to India’s squad for first two T20Is vs Zimbabwe

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 2: Left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan, wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and fast bowler Harshit Rana have been named in India’s squad as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe.

The five-match series is scheduled from July 6-14 at the Harare Sports Club. The Indian team, along with interim coach VVS Laxman, departed for Zimbabwe late on Monday.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe,” the BCCI statement read.

Samson, Dube and Jaiswal, who were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad, are currently with ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad, stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. BCCI also said that the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the T20 World Cup squad before heading to Harare.

“Originally slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting Saturday, 6th July, the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad before departing for Harare,” it added.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is expected to fly back home on Tuesday evening (local time) from Barbados and will land in Delhi on Wednesday evening (IST).

India’s squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana.

IANS

Previous article
Meghalaya’s popular band of visually impaired musicians gets musical instruments from CM
Next article
Bansuri Swaraj moves notice against LoP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘inaccurate’ statements
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of Opposition...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha has opened up on why he gave the...
News Alert

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on...
NATIONAL

Assam flood situation grim; stranded rescue team, fishermen airlifted to safety

Guwahati, July 2: Amid rising river water levels and worsening flood situation in Assam, eight State Disaster Response...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech...

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv...

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech...

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv...

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img