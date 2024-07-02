First case under new criminal laws filed at Nongpoh PS

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 1: Making history, the first case in Meghalaya under the new criminal justice laws was registered for a two-wheeler theft at Nongpoh police station.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) that replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, came into effect in Meghalaya along with the rest of the country from Monday.

The theft case was registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

Clause 303 of BNS states that: “Whoever intends to take dishonestly any movable property out of the possession of any person without that person’s consent, moves that property in order to such taking, is said to commit theft.”

The FIR was filed by one Paiar Shadap who complained that his two-wheeler (AS01 FP 9942) was stolen from Lailad in Ri-Bhoi district.

An official confirmed that no other case was registered in any other police station in the state under the new laws.