Wednesday, July 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Cannot satisfy everyone: PHE min on JJM row

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 2: PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak on Tuesday said that the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project in Meghalaya has achieved 80 per cent completion and while the work is on despite odds, the government cannot satisfy everyone.
The PHE minister said this in reaction to the warning issued by the State BJP to the implementing agencies over claims of completed projects on paper that actually remain unfinished on the ground.
According to Marak, in several areas the government faced land acquisition hurdles and lack of cooperation from the locals leading to delays.
On the warning issued by the BJP, the minister said they are working tirelessly to finish the project on time and in the process if some people have problems, they can go ahead do whatever they want to.
State BJP vice president and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak had recently stated that all completed projects should have satisfied beneficiaries availing ‘Har Ghar Jal.’ If families did not receive water, legal steps will be taken against the contractors, engineers, and all names published on the completion hoardings, he had warned.
Talking about the hoardings, the minister said signage have to be put up as it is a central scheme and it is mandatory.

Previous article
Attendees during an inter-school and college debate competition on ‘One Nation One Tax’, organised by the CGST Shillong Commissionerate during commemoration of 7th anniversary of GST roll-out, at the State Convention Centre on Tuesday. (ST)
Next article
KHADC wants early district council polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted; 26.6% are underweight SHILLONG, July 2: A two-day training programme...
MEGHALAYA

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth Chettri was identified on Tuesday by the mother at...
MEGHALAYA

Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month

SHILLONG, July 2: The proposed meeting between the Harijan Panchayat Committee and the state government to finalise the...
MEGHALAYA

Internal inquiry begins into roofing sheets irregularities

SHILLONG, July 2: The Housing department has started an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the procurement of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

MEGHALAYA 0
Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted;...

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth...

Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The proposed meeting between the Harijan...
Load more

Popular news

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

MEGHALAYA 0
Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted;...

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth...

Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The proposed meeting between the Harijan...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img