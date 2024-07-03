Cannot satisfy everyone: PHE min on JJM row

SHILLONG, July 2: PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak on Tuesday said that the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project in Meghalaya has achieved 80 per cent completion and while the work is on despite odds, the government cannot satisfy everyone.

The PHE minister said this in reaction to the warning issued by the State BJP to the implementing agencies over claims of completed projects on paper that actually remain unfinished on the ground.

According to Marak, in several areas the government faced land acquisition hurdles and lack of cooperation from the locals leading to delays.

On the warning issued by the BJP, the minister said they are working tirelessly to finish the project on time and in the process if some people have problems, they can go ahead do whatever they want to.

State BJP vice president and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak had recently stated that all completed projects should have satisfied beneficiaries availing ‘Har Ghar Jal.’ If families did not receive water, legal steps will be taken against the contractors, engineers, and all names published on the completion hoardings, he had warned.

Talking about the hoardings, the minister said signage have to be put up as it is a central scheme and it is mandatory.