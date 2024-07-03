KHADC wants early district council polls

SHILLONG, July 2: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council is keen to hold the district council elections at the earliest, Chief Executive Member, Pyniaid Sing Syiem said on Tuesday.

According to him, the KHADC executive committee is waiting for submission of the final report by the delimitation committee.

“We would like to leave it to the wisdom of the delimitation committee to complete the exercise for delimitation of the 29 KHADC constituencies. I have read the statement of the chairman that the committee will submit its report by this month,” Syiem said.

It may be mention that the KHADC delimitation panel has received 50 petitions for the readjustment of the 29 existing constituencies of the council.

The committee’s chairman, Stralwell Kharsyiemlieh on Monday informed that that the panel tried to address all the petitions received.

“We will submit our final report to the executive committee by the end of this month,” Kharsyiemlieh said, while adding that the committee had wanted to submit the report in the last week of June but could not meet the deadline as it had to attend to petitions from two villages for a realignment of the constituencies.