Wednesday, July 3, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Hathras stampede: Godman goes missing, has an army of followers

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 3: Sakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, at whose religious discourse a massive stampede took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, leaving 121 dead, is now absconding.

 

The police conducted search operations at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of ‘Bhole Baba’, but he was nowhere to be found.

 

Interestingly, the FIR does not mention Bhole Baba as an accused — his manager and organiser Dev Prakash Madhukar, referred to as ‘Mukhya Sewadar’, and other organisers of the religious event have been named in the FIR.

 

Sakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, formerly known as Saurabh Kumar, had previously served in the intelligence department of Uttar Pradesh Police.

 

After 17 years of service, he quit his job to embark on a spiritual journey as a preacher. He is often seen giving lessons in a white suit and tie.

 

He organises satsang programmes with his wife and is also known as ‘Sakar Vishwa Hari Baba of Patiali’.

 

While his following extends beyond Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and though the preacher and his acolytes maintain a distance from the media and also social media, he has a large number of followers who address themselves as ‘Baba’s army’.

 

According to a devotee, Bhole Baba had no religious mentor and soon after he took voluntary retirement from service, he had a ‘vision’ of the deity and since then he became inclined to spiritual pursuits.

 

He used to hold his satsangs every Tuesday and before Hathras, he held a similar event in Mainpuri district last week.

 

He has an ashram in Mainpuri too. Bhole Baba courted controversy during the Covid pandemic period when he sought permission for a satsang in Farrukhabad district in May 2022 to be attended by only 50 people. However, the congregation grew to over 50,000, causing a major problem for the local administration. (IANS)

Previous article
Neeraj Chopra is a ‘cool cat’, very consistent, he will win the gold, says AFI chief
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Collective effort must to harness AI’s potential while limiting user harms: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Shillong, July 3: Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a very big tool to solve many socio-economic problems but...
INTERNATIONAL

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank

Shillong, July 3: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nour Shams refugee camp in...
Technology

Hyundai Motor, LGES complete building EV battery plant in Indonesia

Shillong, July 3: Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it has completed construction of an electric vehicle (EV)...
Business

Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally

Shillong, July 3: Indian equity indices opened at record high on Wednesday following a rally in the banking...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Collective effort must to harness AI’s potential while limiting user harms: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Technology 0
Shillong, July 3: Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a...

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 3: Four Palestinians were killed in an...

Hyundai Motor, LGES complete building EV battery plant in Indonesia

Technology 0
Shillong, July 3: Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Collective effort must to harness AI’s potential while limiting user harms: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Technology 0
Shillong, July 3: Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a...

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 3: Four Palestinians were killed in an...

Hyundai Motor, LGES complete building EV battery plant in Indonesia

Technology 0
Shillong, July 3: Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img