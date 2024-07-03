Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Indo-Mongolian Joint Military Training Exercise gets underway at Umroi Cantonment

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 3: The opening ceremony for the Indo-Mongolian Joint Military Training Exercise commenced, Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia to India, declaringthe joint exercise open. This marks the 16th iteration of the training exercise, aimed at strengthening military capabilities and fostering deeper bilateral relations between the two nations.

It first began in 2006.

Ambassador Dambajav highlighted the historical importance of the partnership, emphasizing the continuous development of military cooperation. “Such a big partnership is developing from year to year and we’re looking forward to continuing this good tradition,” he remarked.

The training exercise is designed to enhance the forces’ capabilities, particularly in peacekeeping operations under the UN umbrella, offering military personnel opportunities to interact, learn best practices, and establish personal contacts.

“This training is in line with Indian Act East policy, as well as with other foreign policy concepts,” Dambajav noted, expressing confidence that military personnel will benefit greatly from the exercise. He underscored the event’s alignment with broader strategic goals, emphasizing its role in fostering bilateral cooperation not just in military defense, but also in political, economic, educational, health, and scientific fields.

Reflecting on the broader historical context, Dambajav acknowledged the impact of Mongolia’s communist past. “Historically we had a very good connection with India but because of the communist regime that Mongolia was part of, we were behind. Because of that, we lost some of our links,” he explained. However, he expressed optimism about the future, emphasizing the need to educate the next generation about their shared cultural and spiritual heritage. “Based on the knowledge about each other, they will build a trust. And only built on the trust, they can do business.”

As the two countries prepare to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations, Dambajav expressed his belief in the enduring strength of the Indo-Mongolian partnership. “I believe that the military partnership between Mongolia and India will only enrich our rich historical and spiritual heritage that we possess today,” he concluded.

