Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Next 5 years will see decisive fight against poverty: PM Modi lays roadmap of third term

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought to give a roadmap for his government in the NDA’s third term and outlined the ‘fight against poverty’ as the prime focus in the next five years.

Replying to the Motion of President’s Address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi lamented that certain sections of society remained deprived of basic amenities, even decades after Independence and highlighted how his government was working to bring them into the mainstream.

“A determined and decisive fight will happen in the next five years for the betterment of poor and downtrodden, to uplift their living standards,” PM Modi said. He added that the next five years will see saturation of basic welfare schemes for the marginalised communities.

“Work of the past 10 years is just an appetizer, the main course is yet to begin,” said PM Modi, emphasising his belief that development so far has been ‘trailer’ and the real progress was yet to come. He said that those who have been ignored and neglected for decades after Independence are getting due attention in his government.

“For Divyangs, our government is working to make their life simpler and easier and enable them to live a dignified and respectful life. For the transgender community, our government has made laws for them and sought to bring them into the mainstream. They have been included in the Padma awards,” PM Modi told the Upper House.

“They are not only acknowledged but also worshipped in our government,” said the Prime Minister. “A momentous 13,000 crore project was launched for the Vishwakarma Samaj for empowering them with skills while under PM SVAnidhi scheme, street vendors and hawkers have been connected with the banking system,” PM Modi said, highlighting his government’s focus on empowering the marginalised class.

He also said that Tier II and Tier III cities will play a pivotal role and serve as a growth engine of the nation.

IANS

India records robust services sector growth in June, hiring at 2-year high: HSBC
PM’s speech in House unfortunate, misleading, says Cong leader K Suresh
