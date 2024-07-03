Wednesday, July 3, 2024
PM’s speech in House unfortunate, misleading, says Cong leader K Suresh

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 3:  Congress MP, K Suresh on Wednesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament on Tuesday by labeling it as “unfortunate.” K Suresh also said that the PM was misleading the people of India and accused him of “spreading lies in Parliament.”

K Suresh said that the BJP did not meet its estimated target of over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and currently relies on alliances with the JD(U) and TDP, yet PM Modi asserts that the BJP holds a majority in the House. K Suresh accused PM Modi of failing to address the issues raised by Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi.

LoP Rahul Gandhi highlighted concerns about the NEET exam paper leaks, farmers’ issues, and the problems faced by minorities and tribals. “Instead of responding to these points, the PM focussed on attacking and blaming the Congress,” K Suresh added. He also said that only one Manipur MP was allowed to speak in the House, despite a demand for more representation, and accused the BJP of avoiding discussions about Manipur.

Addressing the Hathras stampede, K Suresh called it a tragic incident and attributed it to the failure of the Uttar Pradesh administration. He argued that proper measures should have been taken by the police to manage the crowd, given the anticipated large gathering. K Suresh urged the UP government to take moral responsibility for the incident and proposed raising the compensation for the victims’ families from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for those injured and hospitalised due to the stampede.

IANS

Next 5 years will see decisive fight against poverty: PM Modi lays roadmap of third term
Stranded journalists in the Caribbean thank Jay Shah for taking them in Team India’s chartered flight
