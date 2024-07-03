Wednesday, July 3, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SECI plans 500 MW solar thermal capacity tender in 2024-25 in big push to green energy

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 3: The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is likely to float a tender for 500 megawatt (MW) of solar thermal capacity by the end of 2024-25, company chairman R.P. Gupta said on Wednesday.

“This will be the first time in India that such a tender would be floated on this scale. The projects under the 500 MW tender will have advanced technology where steam would be generated through heat and it would also help in running turbines,” the SECI chief said while addressing the India Energy Storage Week event here.

“We require energy round the clock and we let the developer find his own solution. What is the kind of solar component, the wind component and the energy storage component which he wants to have. Let them design it and offer round the clock energy to us,” Gupta added.

Emphasising on the waiver of transmission level for charging and discharging, Jishnu Barua, Chairperson, CERC said: “A lot of new developments have taken place and prices are bound to come down. Energy Storage has a big role in stabilising the grid, enhancing reliability and optimising use of renewable energy. From energy access and availability, India’s electric sector is now focusing on stabilising it.”

Speakers at the event emphasised that energy transition was the need of the hour to achieve the Net Zero goal by 2070. Ghanshyam Prasad, chairperson Central Electricity Authority, said: “Grid is facing the challenge on the ops side, regulations are an area of challenge.

In the last 14-15 months, 47 disturbances affected 1,000 MW and is going as high as 3,700 MW. We need to keep on adding RE and ensure grid disturbance doesn’t occur. In India, peak load experience is during the day hours, 2-3 p.m. We need to focus on measures to improve the healthiness of the grid during evening hours and therein storage will play a big role in the evening hours.”

Dr. Rahul Walawalkar, president, India Energy Storage Alliance, said: “Safety is a significant area where we need to deploy new measures and technologies. I urge the industry to not compromise on safety. As India is moving towards a big vision to scale up its GWh capacity, we cannot afford any mistakes. We have to grow economically, environmentally, and safely, moving away from the low-pricing model.”

IANS

Previous article
In RS speech, PM Modi turned the tables on Cong’s ‘1/3rd govt’ jibe with ’20 more’ years retort
Next article
Top 18 states to see 8-10 per cent revenue growth to Rs 38 lakh crore this fiscal: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Top 18 states to see 8-10 per cent revenue growth to Rs 38 lakh crore this fiscal: Report

New Delhi, July 3: Driven by healthy Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections and devolution from the Centre,...
NATIONAL

In RS speech, PM Modi turned the tables on Cong’s ‘1/3rd govt’ jibe with ’20 more’ years retort

New Delhi, July 3:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address...
INTERNATIONAL

Kamala Harris emerges top contender for Biden’s White House ticket if he quits

Washington, July 3:  Kamala Harris, the Indian American Vice President, is emerging as a leading choice for Democrats...
Economy

Govt bonds worth Rs 28,000 crore coming up for sale on Friday

New Delhi, July 3: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced the sale of Government bonds worth Rs 28,000...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Top 18 states to see 8-10 per cent revenue growth to Rs 38 lakh crore this fiscal: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 3: Driven by healthy Goods and...

In RS speech, PM Modi turned the tables on Cong’s ‘1/3rd govt’ jibe with ’20 more’ years retort

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 3:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying...

Kamala Harris emerges top contender for Biden’s White House ticket if he quits

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, July 3:  Kamala Harris, the Indian American Vice...
Load more

Popular news

Top 18 states to see 8-10 per cent revenue growth to Rs 38 lakh crore this fiscal: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 3: Driven by healthy Goods and...

In RS speech, PM Modi turned the tables on Cong’s ‘1/3rd govt’ jibe with ’20 more’ years retort

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 3:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying...

Kamala Harris emerges top contender for Biden’s White House ticket if he quits

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, July 3:  Kamala Harris, the Indian American Vice...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img