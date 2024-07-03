Wednesday, July 3, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Tribal Artisans Empanelment Mela held in Tura

By: Agencies

Date:

Tura, July 3: The Third Phase of the Tribal Artisans Empanelment Mela (TAeM) was held at SMELC, Dakopgre, Tura on Tuesday evening which was jointly organized by Tribal Cooperative Department Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED), New Delhi and Regional Office Guwahati, IIE Guwahati with District Administration, West Garo Hills, Tura and supported by Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA), Prime Start-Up Hub Tura and Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Mission, West Garo Hills.

The event was organized in order to strengthen livelihood for tribal artisans of North east Region through increased efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of tribal products. Further, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India has launched a new scheme named as “Marketing and Logistics Development for Promoting Tribal Products from the North-Eastern Region” to support the tribal artisans.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani and Assistant Commissioner, Chetaniya Awasthi were the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively and also jointly opened the tribal artisans mela.

Others present at the event were DDM, NABARD, West Garo Hills Kittmiller Sangma, DPM, MBMA, WGH, V Valentine Hembrom, Senior Manager, MBMA Shillong Sujib Mishra, Senior Program Executive TRIFED Guwahati, Asif Ekbal Hussain, IIE Guwahati, Gouranga Boro and TRIFED Guwahati Ramesh Singha.

