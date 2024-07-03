Wednesday, July 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

UP CM announces judicial probe into Hathras stampede

Lucknow, July 3: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial inquiry into the stampede in Hathras district in which 121 people were killed. The probe will be conducted by a retired high court judge and police official, he said.

The probe committee will find out who is responsible for the tragedy, or if it was a conspiracy, the chief minister said. “We will ensure such incidents do not occur in the future,” he said, adding that the government may put in place a Standard Operating Procedure which will guide the organisation of such events in the future.

“We will ensure this,” he said. The chief minister, who visited Hathras, said that among those killed, six were from other states: four from Haryana, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

IANS

