Thursday, July 4, 2024
From ‘Mirzapur 3’ to ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, OTT titles to binge on this week

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 4: The new week of July is set to stream binge-worthy titles like Ali Fazal-starrer ‘Mirzapur’ 3, Varun Sharma’s ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, and others.

 

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

 

‘Space Cadet’

 

Directed by Liz W. Garcia, the movie stars Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper and Poppy Liu in the lead.

 

Tiffany ‘Rex’ Simpson (Emma) always dreamt of going to space, and her ‘doctored’ application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training programme. Can this Florida girl rely on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?

 

It will stream from July 4 on Prime Video.

 

‘Mirzapur 3’

 

Starring Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar in the lead, the show narrates the fictional story of the city of Mirzapur. The new season will revolve around the battle for control over the Purvanchal region. The reign of the Tripathis in Purvanchal is over. Guddu and Golu are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne.

 

Produced by Excel Media &amp; Entertainment, and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the show is set to stream on Prime Video from July 5.

 

‘Gangs of Godavari’

 

The Telugu action crime drama is written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya. The film features Vishwak Sen as Lankala Rathnakar, Anjali as Rathnamala, and Neha Shetty as Bujji in lead roles.

 

The film revolves around a morally corrupt man, who seeks to rise within the gritty world of politics and power but his ambition could ultimately cost him his life.

 

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, it was theatrically released on May 31, 2024. It will now stream from July 5 on JioCinema Premium.

 

‘Wild Wild Punjab’

 

Featuring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ revolves around the story of four best friends, who are on a wackiest breakup trip. The film also stars Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj.

 

It features a heartbroken Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a. Khanne (Varun), who is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, notwithstanding the groom or the baraatis, to say four magical words ‘I am over you’.

 

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is a Luv Films Production, directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

 

The film is all set to premiere on July 10 on Netflix.

 

‘Sugar Rush: The Baking Point’ season 2

 

Six baker couples will have to face giant cakes, sweet delicacies that fight gravity and more challenges if they want to be crowned winners and take home 1 million dollar pesos. Capi Perez, Gris Verduzco and Luis Robledo are back in season 2 of the exciting competition with great guests.

 

It will be streaming from July 10 on Netflix. (IANS)

