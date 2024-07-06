Saturday, July 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Raj Bhavan officials & staff condole demise of Guv’s daughter

SHILLONG, July 5: The officials and staff of Shillong Raj Bhavan on Friday held a condolence meeting to mourn the demise of Suman Chauhan, daughter of Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan, who passed away at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), New Delhi, earlier in the day.
According to a statement here, the proceedings during the meeting were led by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Harish Chandra Chaudhary, in the presence of the Chief Electoral Officer, BDR Tiwari.
A floral tribute and two-minute silence was also observed for the departed soul.
It may be mentioned that Suman Chauhan was undergoing treatment for cancer for the last three months.
Her last rites will be performed on Saturday at her native place Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Committed to bridge govt-citizen gap: CM
IIM Shillong, AIT Thailand ink MoU for academic, cultural exchanges
