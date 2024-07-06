Saturday, July 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

IIM Shillong, AIT Thailand ink MoU for academic, cultural exchanges

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 5: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Thailand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish academic and cultural exchanges through mutual support, specifically focusing on teaching and research endeavours.
According to a statement here, the MoU-signing ceremony was attended by IIM Shillong Director, Prof. DP Goyal, acting vice president for Academic Affairs at the Asian Institute of Technology, Prof. Nitin K Tripathi, among others.
This partnership is expected to align with IIM Shillong’s vision of fostering a global outlook among students and researchers.
“The underlying objective of the MOU is to facilitate collaboration between IIM Shillong and AIT Thailand through programs such as International Dual/Joint Masters and Doctoral programmes, faculty/student exchanges, joint research projects, internship opportunities for students, and sharing resources such as library databases, journals, and online resources to enhance the academic and research capabilities of staff and students from both institutions,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Goyal expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “This partnership offers numerous opportunities for our students and faculty. We look forward to witnessing its positive impact,” the IIM Director said.

Previous article
Raj Bhavan officials & staff condole demise of Guv’s daughter
Next article
Indian and Mongolian troops perform Yoga during the ongoing 16th edition of India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, which commenced on July 3, at Umroi, Ri-Bhoi.
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Indian and Mongolian troops perform Yoga during the ongoing 16th edition of India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, which commenced on July 3, at Umroi,...

MEGHALAYA

Raj Bhavan officials & staff condole demise of Guv’s daughter

SHILLONG, July 5: The officials and staff of Shillong Raj Bhavan on Friday held a condolence meeting to...
MEGHALAYA

Committed to bridge govt-citizen gap: CM

TURA, July 5: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has emphasised the government’s commitment to bridging the gap between...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Rejoinder The state government has clarified that the present Secretary of the PWD (Roads & Buildings) is KK Mawa...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img