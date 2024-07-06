IIM Shillong, AIT Thailand ink MoU for academic, cultural exchanges

SHILLONG, July 5: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Thailand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish academic and cultural exchanges through mutual support, specifically focusing on teaching and research endeavours.

According to a statement here, the MoU-signing ceremony was attended by IIM Shillong Director, Prof. DP Goyal, acting vice president for Academic Affairs at the Asian Institute of Technology, Prof. Nitin K Tripathi, among others.

This partnership is expected to align with IIM Shillong’s vision of fostering a global outlook among students and researchers.

“The underlying objective of the MOU is to facilitate collaboration between IIM Shillong and AIT Thailand through programs such as International Dual/Joint Masters and Doctoral programmes, faculty/student exchanges, joint research projects, internship opportunities for students, and sharing resources such as library databases, journals, and online resources to enhance the academic and research capabilities of staff and students from both institutions,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Goyal expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “This partnership offers numerous opportunities for our students and faculty. We look forward to witnessing its positive impact,” the IIM Director said.