Committed to bridge govt-citizen gap: CM

TURA, July 5: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has emphasised the government’s commitment to bridging the gap between the state and the citizens by directly reaching out to the people, understanding grassroots grievances and resolving issues that hinder progress.

The chief minister said this after inaugurating the first block-level public hearing under the CM-Connect initiative at Chenanggre Stadium, Adokgre, North Garo Hills, on Thursday.

In his address, Conrad announced that under CM-Connect, he, along with public leaders and government bureaucrats, will visit all C&RD Blocks of the state to engage with citizens, listen to their concerns, and accordingly shape government policies and programmes based on these interactions.

The first-ever block-level public hearing, under CM-Connect, was kicked off from Adokgre to honour the family tradition of beginning the NPP’s campaigns from this auspicious location.

Accompanying Sangma were cabinet minister Marcuise Marak, Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira, MLAs Rupert Momin, Marthon Sangma, Pongseng Marak, Sanjay Sangma and Ian Botham Sangma, Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar, and various department directors and officials.

During the programme, Conrad encouraged the public to share grievances, suggestions and feedback on pending issues relating to various schemes and projects. Key concerns included delays in road and bridge construction and slow infrastructure upgrades.

Kharkutta MLA Rupert Momin highlighted ongoing developmental activities in the area.

On the other hand, North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner AK Singh welcomed the public hearing as a platform for citizens to voice concerns and ideas, promoting community betterment.

Singh said that CM-Connect empowers citizens to communicate directly with the government, ensuring their concerns are addressed efficiently, thereby fostering transparency and accountability.

Other highlights of the programme were cheque distribution under MSRLS/NRLM for SHGs, VOs, and CLF, and registration of Data Facilitator Volunteers under CM-Connect.