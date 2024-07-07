Sunday, July 7, 2024
CRIME

Minor girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Bihar’s Gaya

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 7: A minor girl was abducted and then allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Bihar’s Gaya district, a police official said.

 

Gaya Police said that one of the accused has been arrested in the matter while two others are still on the run.

 

The incident occurred in a village that comes under the Imamganj police station of the district. The girl was abducted from her home on the night of July 1. She was taken to a brick kiln where she was gang-raped.

 

The victim was gang-raped for three days continuously. She was released on July 4 after being threatened with dire consequences.

 

The girl reached her home. Initially, she was silent for a day but finally narrated her ordeal to her mother. The victim’s family approached the local police and lodged the FIR on Saturday evening.

 

The accused allegedly tried to pressure the victim’s family not to approach the police, but they reached Imamganj police station and lodged a complaint against them.

 

As soon as the incident came to light, Imamganj police raided several places and arrested the main accused, Pappu Singh.

 

“Pappu Singh has been arrested from Sikaria locality under the jurisdiction of Rampur police station of Gaya city and he confessed to the crime,” said Amit Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Imamganj range of Gaya district.

 

The police are searching for the remaining two accused. (IANS)

