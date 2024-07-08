Saleng assures to look into proper implementation of central schemes  

Tura, July 8: Newly elected Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Monday assured the people of his commitment to work for the A’chik people, the North East and the entire country as a whole.

The newly elected MP made the assurance while speaking during a felicitation function held for his victory at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills.

‘With your help and support, I have been given a very important job. I will try to let it not go to waste and try to work for the A’chik people, the NE and the Country as a whole. I have taken the same oath in the name of God in the Parliament and I will not go back on it,” he said.

Saleng while assuring that he would personally look into the proper implementation of central schemes, urged the people to apprised him of irregularities and illegalities in their respective areas.

“If anyone is trying to cheat you, in connection with BPL houses, JJM scheme, PMGSY tell us before our DISHA meeting. Make a list of all the schemes that are not being implemented. I swear to God, I will do whatever is necessary,” he said.

The newly elected MP also thanked the people for having faith in him and voting in his favour to enable his victory in the polls. Saleng also expressed special gratitude to former Williamnagar MLA and party colleague, Deborah C Marak for recommending his candidature to the INC high command.