Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Assam STF nabs 2 persons with ‘heroin’

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, July 9: A Special Task Force (STF) team of Assam Police conducted an operation and apprehended two persons for possessing suspected heroin, weighing 110 grams, official sources informed here on Tuesday.

Based on source information regarding a drugs deal at Pandu under Jalukbari police station here, the STF team, led by DSP Satyendra Singh Hazari, apprehended Ranjit Chandra (38), a resident of Lumding, Nagaon  district, and Banku Sharma (34), who hails from Lankapatty in Nagaon district.

The accused were on a scooty, bearing registration number MH-12-FS-1273, when they were apprehended. The vehicle has been seized by the STF team.

“During the search, six soap cases, suspected to contain heroin, weighing 64 grams, were recovered from inside the dickey of their scooty, and accordingly seized from their possession in the presence of witnesses,” a police official said.

“On spot interrogation, they revealed that another four soap cases of suspected heroin were concealed in their rented room at New Colony, Pandu under Jalukbari police station,” the official said.

Accordingly, on being led by both the accused persons, a search was conducted in their rented room. During the search, the STF team recovered another four soap cases, weighing 46 grams of suspected heroin, and seized them accordingly from their possession.

Assam CM chairs meet on border issues with Arunachal Pradesh
India and Russia plan more nuclear power units as PM Modi, Putin visit Rosatom facility
