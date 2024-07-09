Assam CM chairs meet on border issues with Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, July 9: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a meeting here with officials from the border protection and development department to take stock of various border-related issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, also attended by state border protection and development Atul Bora, the chief minister discussed in detail the areas where the demarcation between the two states remained unresolved.

Sarma also stressed on the need for preparing roadmaps for a detailed survey apart from addressing other pertinent matters.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to resolve the longstanding boundary issues between the two states amicably and find a solution to the current stand-off.

It may be recalled that in April last year, a historic agreement to settle the long-pending border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was signed in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

According to the agreement, a detailed survey was to be carried out by the Survey of India in the presence of representatives of both the state governments to determine the boundaries of both the states.