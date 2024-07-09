Assam to undertake recruitment drive to fill 35,000 govt vacancies by April 2025

Guwahati, July 9: The Assam government has, in a bid to strengthen the workforce in the state’s public sector, decided to undertake a major recruitment drive to fill about 35,000 government vacancies by April 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to cover various sectors, including law enforcement, education and administrative services.

“We are all set to fill 35,000 government vacancies by April 2025 in a transparent manner. This comprehensive recruitment drive aims to fill numerous vacancies and strengthen the workforce in Assam’s public sector,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III examinations, which are scheduled for September 15, 22, and 29, 2024, will be conducted for filling up over 7500 posts in three stages, adhering to the model of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), starting with a preliminary exam, followed by the mains, and concluding with the viva voce.

A similar model will apply to the ADRE Grade IV examinations for over 4500 posts, scheduled for October 20 and 27, 2024.

On the other hand, over 6400 positions in the state police force would be filled for which physical tests are scheduled to begin on October 3, 2024.

Besides, the state government has a plan to fill up over 13,000 posts for teachers in elementary and secondary schools, which will provide a shot in the arm of the state’s education sector.

“The recruitment for teachers (cumulatively over 13,000 posts) in elementary and secondary education will be notified shortly,” the chief minister said.

“All the stages of the recruitment drives, including preliminary and main exams, skill tests, and physical tests wherever applicable, will be concluded within April 2025,” Sarma said.

“This comprehensive recruitment initiative will address the unemployment concerns in the state while strengthening various government departments,” he said.

Last month, the Assam Cabinet, while taking note of the need to recruit experienced teachers in government schools, had accorded approval to a special recruitment drive for the contractual teachers of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and state pool teachers as regular teachers.