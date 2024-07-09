Metbah ends debate: UDP to remain with MDA govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 8: Ending the debate once and for all, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on Monday reiterated its commitment to remain with the National People’s Party-led MDA Government till the completion of the term, even as the party rubbished reports that a section of the party leaders wanted the party to exit from the ruling alliance.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh told reporters that he was surprised to see reports that the party is looking to withdraw from the MDA.

“I want to clarify that there was no discussion in the party to pull out from the government. We will remain with the MDA,” Lyngdoh said.

The UDP president also disagreed that the setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections was due to its association with the NPP and BJP in the MDA.

According to him, the party has been unable to understand what exactly went wrong within one year, leading to a dismal show in the Shillong parliamentary seat.

He said that he has asked his MLAs to go back to the people since they will be able to reveal the real reasons.

Reminding that the party had only six MLAs in the last House (2018-2023), Lyngdoh said the UDP benefitted from the work done by the MDA 1.0 and managed to win 12 seats in 2023.

“I will not shy away from saying that we gained six more MLAs by being in the ruling coalition,” Lyngdoh said.

Asked if the two Cabinet berths given to the UDP will shared among MLAs, the party chief said he has nothing to say.

Meanwhile, he said that the people will decide if the VPP will replace the UDP as the major regional entity in the State.

“As the party we are going to work hard and come back strongly,” he added.

UDP to seek clarification from Paul on HSPDP’s RDA exit remark

Metbah said the UDP will seek a clarification from party working president, Paul Lyngdoh over his recent claim that the HSPDP has decided ready to pull out of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

Asked if there is a trust deficit between the two parties as claimed by the party working president especially after the debacle in the recent Lok Sabha polls, he replied in the negative and asserted that RDA is intact and there is no problem between the two regional parties.

He said he was not sure on what basis the UDP working president made the statement.

“We will have to ask the concerned leader how he got the information that the HSPDP was quitting RDA. We will be doing this at the party level,” the UDP president said, admitting that the statement has led to major confusion between the leadership of the two parties.

He said he has spoken with HSPDP president KP Pangniang who has reaffirmed his commitment to remain in the RDA.

To a question on the HSPDP’s decision to go solo in the district council elections, Metbah said there is a huge difference among the Lok Sabha, Assembly and district council polls.

“We had decided to back each other since there is only one seat for the Lok Sabha polls. But the two parties are yet to discuss the district council elections,” he said.