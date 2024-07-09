Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah may skip Sri Lanka ODI series to get rest

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 8: India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli are likely to be rested for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August and either Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul will be asked to lead the side.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah too is likely to be given a break from the ODI series.
It is understood that Indian cricket’s biggest contemporary stars have sought a longish break from the BCCI, considering the gruelling last three months since the start of IPL.
For 37-year-old Rohit, it has been close to six months that he took a break. The Mumbaikar played every series since the South Africa Test series in December-January, followed by Afghanistan T20Is, England Test series, IPL and the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.
“Both are automatic choices in ODI set up and the three 50 over games against England before the Champions Trophy is good enough practice for them. For next few months, they both will prioritize Tests and India will play 10 of them between September to January,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
India play 2 Tests versus Bangladesh, followed by three against New Zealand before the big-ticket five Test Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under.
It is understood that selectors as well as the seniors would like to manage their workload judiciously.
“The Champions Trophy will happen in mid February and they don’t need to go for a week-long 3 match ODIs in Sri Lanka. If they want, they are most welcome but I guess they would want rest,” the source added.
In Rohit’s absence, Pandya looks the most likely choice but KL Rahul, who led the ODI squad in South Africa can’t be ruled out either. (PTI)

Previous article
India eves eye better bowling show in final T20I against SA
Next article
Restrict Tests to 6-7 nations; spread game through T20s: Shastri
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Restrict Tests to 6-7 nations; spread game through T20s: Shastri

New Delhi, July 8: Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri said Test cricket should be restricted...
SPORTS

India eves eye better bowling show in final T20I against SA

Chennai, July 8: Desperate to level the three-match series after the second game was washed out, India would...
SPORTS

Canada’s dream run faces record-winners Argentina

Phoenix (US), July 8: The semifinals of the Copa America are set as tied record winners of the...
SPORTS

Narang to be India’s Chef de Mission; Sindhu to be female flag bearer

New Delhi, July 8: London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Monday replaced Mary Kom as India’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Restrict Tests to 6-7 nations; spread game through T20s: Shastri

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, July 8: Former India cricketer and head...

India eves eye better bowling show in final T20I against SA

SPORTS 0
Chennai, July 8: Desperate to level the three-match series...

Canada’s dream run faces record-winners Argentina

SPORTS 0
Phoenix (US), July 8: The semifinals of the Copa...
Load more

Popular news

Restrict Tests to 6-7 nations; spread game through T20s: Shastri

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, July 8: Former India cricketer and head...

India eves eye better bowling show in final T20I against SA

SPORTS 0
Chennai, July 8: Desperate to level the three-match series...

Canada’s dream run faces record-winners Argentina

SPORTS 0
Phoenix (US), July 8: The semifinals of the Copa...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img