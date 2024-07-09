Villagers demand repair of road, inauguration of health centre

From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, July 8: Residents of five villages in Manad area, South West Khasi Hills on Monday came out in large numbers to repair the 6 km Photjaud-Manad road damaged by recent rain.

The residents of the villages – Pyndenlyngdoh, Manad, Mawbidong, Pyndensohlang, and Lummawbah led by the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Manad area demanded the state government to blacktop the 6 km Photjaud-Manad road and to inaugurate the Manad Sub-Centre.

Chairman of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Readdy Shylla said that the people of the villages are grappling with lots of problems due to the terrible conditions of the road with the drivers requesting to hike the fare, and the absence of a health centre is another major addition to the problems.

Pointing out that it is a collective problem, the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong led the residents of the villages to repair the damaged road.

“This is the second time that we have raised the issue. The people of the villages eagerly longed for the government to inaugurate the health centre in the area to prevent the people from traveling up to Mawkyrwat for medical treatment. Many lives were lost on the way to the hospital due to the lack of a health centre,” Shylla said.