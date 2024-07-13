Saturday, July 13, 2024
SPORTS

Yamal, Spain meet England in Euro final

By: Agencies

Date:

BERLIN, July 12: One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.
The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.
The European Championship final between Spain and England on Sunday is dripping with narrative – with one arguably standing out above the rest.
Inside Olympiastadion, the historic venue in Berlin built by the Nazis for the 1936 Olympic Games, Lamine Yamal – a day after his 17th birthday – will look to crown his breakthrough as soccer’s newest superstar by leading Spain to a first major men’s trophy since the 2008-12 era, when it won back-to-back Euros either side of the World Cup in 2010.
Yamal has been the shining light in a tournament where many of the high-profile figures – Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, even England’s Harry Kane – have underwhelmed. If his three assists before the semifinals hinted at his undoubted promise, Yamal’s spectacular curling shot that propelled Spain to a 2-1 win over France in the last four signaled a new star had arrived.
While Yamal and fellow winger Nico Williams now offer their national team a hitherto-lacking directness out wide, it’s the central midfield that has given Spain the edge over all of its rivals. (AP)

Meghalaya Youth League 2024 Launched
EKH Badminton Association to host 8th District Badminton Championship
