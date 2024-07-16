Tihar authorities refute AAP’s claim on Kejriwal’s health

New Delhi, July 15: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost only 2 kg in prison and his health was being regularly monitored by a medical board of AIIMS, Tihar jail authorities said on Monday, refuting as “false” and “misleading” claims by Aam Aadmi Party that his health was deteriorating.

However, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi in a press conference again alleged that the BJP was trying to cause permanent physical damage to Kejriwal and his blood sugar dropped to 50 mg/dL five times. She claimed he could slip into a coma.

The BJP claimed that whenever a court hearing in Kejriwal’s case is close, the AAP leaders resort to “rhetoric” about medical issues so that he can get bail.

Atishi had on Sunday claimed that Kejriwal, who was a diabetic, faced an acute health risk due to “unexplained weightloss of 8.5 kg” and dangerously low sugar levels.

Since Kejriwal’s arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21, AAP and Tihar jail administration have been at loggerheads over Kejriwal’s health condition, with AAP alleging that he was not being given the required medical attention.

“Doctors would tell you when the sugar level of a diabetes patient drops suddenly it is fatal and within 20-30 minutes he can slip into a coma, face brain stroke and haemorrhage and can even die,” Atishi said on Monday.

In a report sent to the Delhi government’s Home Department, the Tihar administration shared Kejriwal’s vitals and said that the narrative created by AAP ministers and leaders “confuses and misleads the public”.

It stated that Kejriwal weighed 65 kg when he first came to prison on April 1 and 66 kg between April 8 and 29. When he returned to prison on June 2 after a 21-day bail, his weight was 63.5 kg.

“On July 14, his weight was 61.5 kg. So, effectively, he lost 2 kg,” the report stated.

According to the report, Kejriwal has been eating home-cooked food in jail but regularly sends back portions of his meals.

The prison administration said in its report that the AAP’s narrative with “false information and ulterior motive” was intended to “browbeat” it.

“The blood pressure and sugar levels and weight of the accused are regularly being monitored and he is provided adequate treatment for all his ailments and is regularly having home-cooked food thrice a day,” it said.

A medical board of AIIMS has been constantly monitoring the chief minister and his wife Sunita Kejriwal remains in regular touch with the board, the Tihar report stated.

“These facts are brought on record in the light of the media vilification being carried out by vested interest groups,” it said. (PTI)