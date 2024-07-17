Achievement

Dr Rajiv Sarkar and co-authors Uniqueky Gratis Mawrie, Sampath Kumar, Barshana Goswami and Dr Sandra Albert of the Indian Institute of Public Health, Shillong, have been honoured with the ‘JPHP Paper of the Year’ by the Journal of Public Health Policy (JPHP) for their research titled ‘The need for a holistic approach toward pandemic control: lessons from a cross-sectional study on COVID-19 in Meghalaya, India’ in the Journal of Public Health Policy (2022). On behalf of the team, Sarkar will be presenting this award-winning paper at the APHA Annual Conclave in Minneapolis, USA. The JPHP Paper of the Year Award celebrates outstanding contributions to advancing public health policy research and practice through scholarly writing.