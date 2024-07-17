GH group withdraws plaint against ‘illegal’ teacher appointment

TURA, July 16: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI), which earlier alleged illegal appointment of two assistant teachers at the Rajabala Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills, has withdrawn its complaint addressed to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL).

The complaint, on behalf of the organisation, was filed on July 11 by its state president, Abdur Rup Choudhary.

Choudhary, in the complaint, had alleged that corruption, in the form of bribery, took place during the recruitment of the two teachers in question. “The complaint on the recent recruitment of two Assistant Teachers at Rajabala Higher Secondary was filed by me without verification. It was also filed without the consent of, and discussion with the other group members. The complaint lacks credibility and reliability and deserves to be withdrawn,” Choudhary stated in a clarification on Tuesday.

According to him, the allegations of corruption and bribery were false and ‘concocted by vested interests’.

He also, on behalf of the association, withdrew his complaint in a fresh letter issued to the DSEL.

Choudhary’s retraction of his complaint comes in the wake of a separate complaint being filed against the issue by two of the school’s SMC members on Monday.

The SMC members, Rofiot Zamal and Moslem Uddin, in their complaint to the DSEL, had demanded a high-level inquiry into the issue.

Complaints galore over irregularities, bribery

Meanwhile, parents, guardians as well as local organisations are now alleging massive irregularities, including corruption, bribery etc, taking place in connection with the appointment of assistant teachers for the school.

In a complaint filed with the DSEL on Tuesday, the parents and guardians claimed that the bribe in connection with the illegal appointment of teachers was either paid online into their bank accounts or their wives’ or through a cheque.

The parents and guardians urged the DSEL to stop approval of all such illegal appointments and to freeze the bank accounts of the SMC president and secretary as well as their wives’ to reveal the money trail and ensure punishment for those guilty.