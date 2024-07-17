BSF nabs B’deshi natl with liquor

SHILLONG, July 16: Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya troops on Monday apprehended a 22-year-old Bangladeshi national and seized from his possession bottles of liquor.

According to a statement here, the Bangladeshi national, identified as one Shameem, was apprehended in the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills. The apprehended person hails from Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the apprehended person and the confiscated items have been handed over to Umkiang Police Station for further legal action.