Two senior govt officers to retire in coming mths

SHILLONG, July 16: Two senior government officers in Meghalaya are set to retire in the next couple of months. IAS officer T Lyngwa, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills, will retire on July 31 upon reaching the age of superannuation. Similarly, K Kyrshanbor Mcwa, Secretary of the Public Works Department (R&B), will retire on August 31.

In another development, the state government has extended the term of KS Kropha, IAS (Retd), as Adviser to the Investment Promotion Centre in New Delhi. His tenure has been extended from June 29 to July 31, 2024, under the same terms and conditions.