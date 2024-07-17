Illegal stone quarry above Wahniangleng reservoir shut

SHILLONG, July 16: Officials of the KHADC Forest department on Tuesday shut down the illegal stone quarry operating above the Wahniangleng reservoir, which supplies water to the Mawphlang dam and subsequently to homes falling under Greater Shillong. The illegal stone quarry belongs to Blik Nongkynrih.

KHADC Executive Member in charge of Forest, Macdalyne Mawlong said they have stopped all mining activities at the illegal stone quarry.

She said that the staff of the department have also recorded the statements of residents of the area.

According to her, the council will take stringent action if mining activities resume in the quarry.

“We will issue necessary notices to the concerned owner of the illegal stone quarry to warn him that he should not start mining again since it poses a threat to the Wahniangleng reservoir,” Mawlong added.

It may be noted that in February, The Shillong Times had published a report on the illegal stone quarry above the Wahniangleng reservoir.

Following the report, the Dorbar Shnong of Laitkynsew disclosed that the quarry was initiated by a former Sordar of Elaka Laitkroh without approval from the KHADC or any other government agency. Both the state government and the KHADC acted promptly, resulting in the quarry’s closure, which was previously supplying boulders to Bangladesh.

Recently, residents of the Wahniangleng area informed The Shillong Times that the quarry had resumed operations, with the sound of dynamite explosions reverberating across the area. Villagers fear that the quarry, located in the catchment area feeding Wahniangleng, could lead to the drying up of the river and severe water scarcity downstream.