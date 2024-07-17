Wednesday, July 17, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

King Charles III unveils Labour government’s priorities for UK

By: Agencies

London, July 17: The United Kingdom’s King Charles III on Wednesday set out the new Labour government’s legislative agenda, promising to focus on economic growth and tackling issues ranging from housing shortages to illegal immigration.

“Securing economic growth will be a fundamental mission,” the King said in a speech written for him by the government. The monarch’s speech at Westminster marked the state opening of Parliament with Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government.

The Labour Party swept into power with a landslide in UK’s general election held early this month. “My government will govern in service to the country,” said the King. “My government’s legislative programme will be mission-led and based on the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all.”

The King said the government will “get Britain building” as they seek to accelerate the delivery of “high-quality infrastructure and housing.” Making good on Labour’s promise to fix the cost-of-living crisis with clean power, the government will introduce a bill to set up Great British Energy, a publicly-owned clean power company headquartered in Scotland, which is expected to help accelerate investment in renewable energy such as offshore wind.

The King also confirmed Labour’s plan to renationalize the country’s passenger railway network as the new government seeks to establish a more efficient and reliable rail service for passengers, reports Xinhua news agency.

A bill will be introduced to modernize the country’s asylum and immigration system, the King said, with the establishment of a new Border Security Command to strengthen the border and make streets safer.

The UK government will also seek to “reset” the relationship with European partners and work to improve the country’s trade and investment relationship with the European Union, according to the speech.

IANS

Previous article
World’s youngest professor to visit USTM, ERDF institutions on August 13 to 15
Next article
Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI
