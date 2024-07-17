World’s youngest professor to visit USTM, ERDF institutions on August 13 to 15

Guwahati, July 17: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is proud to announce a landmark visit by Prof. Suborno Isaac Bari, renowned as the world’s youngest professor from the New York University, USA. Prof. Bari will be engaging with the academic community at USTM on August 14 and 15 this year a part from joining the 78th Independence Day celebration on the campus.

Before this, he will visit the two schools under ERD Foundation Guwahati—Central Public School Badarpur and Central Public School Patharkandi located in Karimganj district of Assam on August 13 and address the students on the topic “Children and Science”.

During his visit, Prof. Bari will deliver a series of scientific lectures followed by interactive

sessions and discussions. These interactions are designed to inspire and motivate the

participants fostering a spirit of inquiry and innovation among the attendees.

This visit is a unique opportunity for students, scholars, and faculty members to interact with a prodigious talent who has made waves in the academic world at such a young age. Born on April 9, 2012, Prof. Bari is often referred to as the “Einstein of our time”. He has captivated the world with his extraordinary intellect and groundbreaking contributions to various fields of science and education.

The event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, offering invaluable insights and

learning opportunities. USTM encourages students, scholars, and faculty members from

across various institutions of the region to register and participate actively in this historic

occasion.

To attend the event, one can visit the USTM website www.ustm.ac.in and register

by following the link: https://forms.gle/naCH1fAs5BMo2Fc36

“We are delighted to welcome Prof. Suborno Isaac Bari to our campus”, stated

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM. “His visit signifies the University’ s commitment to

fostering global academic collaborations and providing our community with access to world-

class intellect and innovation. His visit will inspire the young minds of the North East to

work even harder and more enthusiastically on their academic and research pursuits”, he

added.

Prof. Bari has been recognized globally for his exceptional contributions to academia and

science. His remarkable journey as a child prodigy and his achievements as the world’s

youngest professor have inspired millions. His work spans various disciplines and his ability

to simplify complex concepts has made him a beloved figure in educational circles.