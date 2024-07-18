Thursday, July 18, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Directive on eateries for Kanwar Yatra reminds of Hitler era: Owaisi

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 18: Condemning Uttar Pradesh Police’s directive asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar to display their owners’ names, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Thursday that it reminds of Hitler’s era in Nazi Germany when there was a boycott of Jewish business.

 

Calling it a social and economic boycott of Muslims, the Hyderabad MP said it reminds him of ‘Judenboykott’ (Nazi boycott of Jewish businesses).

 

“It feels as if we are living in 1930 in Hitler’s era. It reminds one of Judenboykott,” he said.

 

Terming the verbal order discriminatory, Owaisi dared the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government to issue a written order on this matter.

 

He also accused the BJP government of violating Article 17 of the Constitution by promoting untouchability.

 

“This is also a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution which provides the right to life and Article 19 which guarantees the right to livelihood, he said.

 

The AIMIM chief also claimed that after the verbal order, dhabas and hotels in Muzaffarnagar have removed many Muslim employees.

 

“Who has given you the power? Will you destroy the livelihoods of others? Will you work for only one community,” he asked.

 

Alleging that under the pressure of Hindutva organisations, people are being told not to go to shops owned by Muslims, Owaisi said, “There are Mcdonalds, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Cafe Coffee Day outlets on the Yatra route. Why were they not asked to display their owners’ names?

 

“This is discrimination against Muslims. The Constitution is being thrown to the wind.”

 

Meanwhile, the police in Muzaffarnagar issued a fresh advisory on Thursday, making it “voluntary” for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

 

In a post on X, Muzaffarnagar Police said they did not intend to create any religious discrimination, but only aimed to prevent any untoward situation when the devotees pass through the district. (IANS)

Previous article
Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara
Next article
Young infants use their mother’s scent to see faces: Study
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein that can prevent the development of Parkinson's disease (PD)...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Bhumi Pednekar: Love celebrating my birthday but this year I’ve kept it very simple

Shillong, July 18: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday on the sets of...
Business

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25, experts on Thursday called on lowering customs duty...
News Alert

Young infants use their mother’s scent to see faces: Study

Shillong, July 18: Ever imagined how babies see the world? An interesting study on Thursday showed that young...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Health 0
Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein...

Bhumi Pednekar: Love celebrating my birthday but this year I’ve kept it very simple

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 18: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35...

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Business 0
Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget...
Load more

Popular news

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Health 0
Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein...

Bhumi Pednekar: Love celebrating my birthday but this year I’ve kept it very simple

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 18: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35...

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Business 0
Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img