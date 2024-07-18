Thursday, July 18, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Young infants use their mother’s scent to see faces: Study

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 18: Ever imagined how babies see the world? An interesting study on Thursday showed that young infants aged between four and 12 months use their mother’s scent to perceive faces.

 

 

 

The study published in the Child Development journal noted that younger infants benefitting the most from the presence of their mother’s odour, and that their ability greatly improves between four and 12 months.

 

 

 

Further, researchers including from Universite de Bourgogne and the University of Hamburg in France suggest that older infants efficiently perceive faces from visual information, and they do not need to rely on other concurrent cues anymore.

 

 

 

The study aimed to find whether olfactory-to-visual facilitation declines gradually as infants grow and become more efficient at perceiving faces solely from visual information.

 

 

 

To understand, the team tested 50 infants aged from 4 to 12 months and found that the face-selective EEG response increases and complexifies between 4 and 12 months, indicative of improved face perception with development.

 

 

 

“As expected, we also found that the benefit of adding the mother’s body odour diminishes with age, confirming an inverse relation between the effectiveness of visual perception and its sensitivity to a concurrent odour,” said Dr. Arnaud Leleu, Associate Professor of psychology and neuroscience from the Universite de Bourgogne in Dijon, France.

 

 

 

Overall, this demonstrates that visual perception actively relies on odour cues in developing infants until the visual system becomes effective by itself, said the researcher.

 

 

 

Dr. Leleu noted that the findings also reveal the importance of early exposure to concurrent sensory inputs from different modalities for perceptual learning. It may aid in the development of higher-level abilities “such as semantic memory, language, and conceptual reasoning”.  (IANS)

Previous article
Directive on eateries for Kanwar Yatra reminds of Hitler era: Owaisi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein that can prevent the development of Parkinson's disease (PD)...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Bhumi Pednekar: Love celebrating my birthday but this year I’ve kept it very simple

Shillong, July 18: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday on the sets of...
Business

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25, experts on Thursday called on lowering customs duty...
News Alert

Directive on eateries for Kanwar Yatra reminds of Hitler era: Owaisi

Shillong, July 18: Condemning Uttar Pradesh Police's directive asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Health 0
Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein...

Bhumi Pednekar: Love celebrating my birthday but this year I’ve kept it very simple

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 18: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35...

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Business 0
Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget...
Load more

Popular news

Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

Health 0
Shillong, July 18: Scientists have identified a gut protein...

Bhumi Pednekar: Love celebrating my birthday but this year I’ve kept it very simple

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 18: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35...

Union Budget: Lower custom duty on import of medical devices, say experts

Business 0
Shillong, July 18: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img