Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre issues advisory on Microsoft Windows outage

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 19: The Centre on Friday issued an advisory on the outage of Microsoft Windows owing to CrowdStrike agent ‘Falcon Sensor’ update. Union Minister for Railways, I&amp;B, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnav informed about the advisory on X social media platform, saying “CERT-In advisory on the outage of Microsoft”.

The CERT-In said it has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowd strike agent “Falcon Sensor” are facing outages and getting crashed due to a recent update received in the product.

The concerned Windows hosts are experiencing a “Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)” related to Falcon Sensor. “The issues occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike and the changes have been reverted by the CrowdStrike Team,” said the cyber security agency, suggesting steps for customers to mitigate the issue.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told IANS that he hopes Microsoft will restore its services soon. “Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Suite are used by millions of Indians.

Any disruption on this platform disrupts the business and operations of many companies. The government will work with Microsoft to ensure that services are restored as soon as possible,” he said.

IANS

Previous article
CrowdStrike says single software update behind Microsoft Windows crash
Next article
Uttarakhand HC grants protection to inter-faith live-in couple; what it means
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

3rd Sohra International Half Marathon on September 21

  Shillong, July 19: The third edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon 2024 will take place on September...
MEGHALAYA

NGOs can’t check documents of labourers: Conrad

Shillong, July 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today reiterated that the NGOs cannot check documents of labourers...
Health

Study shows how obesity affects brain and leads to low sperm count

Shillong, July 19: Obesity causes chronic changes in the brain, leading to lower sperm count, according to a...
Politics

Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt

Shillong, July 19: Setting its target for uprooting the ruling Mahayuti government, the Congress will kickstart its Assembly...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3rd Sohra International Half Marathon on September 21

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Shillong, July 19: The third edition of the Sohra...

NGOs can’t check documents of labourers: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today...

Study shows how obesity affects brain and leads to low sperm count

Health 0
Shillong, July 19: Obesity causes chronic changes in the...
Load more

Popular news

3rd Sohra International Half Marathon on September 21

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Shillong, July 19: The third edition of the Sohra...

NGOs can’t check documents of labourers: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today...

Study shows how obesity affects brain and leads to low sperm count

Health 0
Shillong, July 19: Obesity causes chronic changes in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img