Friday, July 19, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Pankaj Tripathi draws comparison between him, Kaleen bhaiya: Both are soft-spoken

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 19: Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has drawn comparisons between himself and his iconic portrayal of “Kaleen Bhaiya” from ‘Mirzapur’, emphasising the importance of performers being relatable to the characters they play on screen.

 

Does he agree that relatability to a character is important?

 

Pankaj replied: “Relatability and uniqueness are both important.”

 

“If there is only relatability, then there is also a problem because we have seen this in life; why should we watch it on screen? There has to be some uniqueness in the character.”

 

When asked how he relates to his iconic character of Kaleen Bhaiya, Pankaj said: “We both are soft-spoken. I also work patiently in life.”

 

“Kaleen Bhaiya is a very patient person, very futuristic, and intelligent,” he added with a laugh.

 

Looking forward, Pankaj will next be seen in the horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Pankaj is set to reprise his role as paranormal expert Rudra in the forthcoming film.

 

This time, the story revolves around a ghost named Sarkata.

 

The film once again traces the story of the people from Chanderi, who have a new ghost to fight in the form of Sarkata, a male ghost with a severed head.

 

‘Stree 2’ is set to release theatrically on August 15.

 

After this, Pankaj will be seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’. (IANS)

