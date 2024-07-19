Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce separation

Shillong, July 19: India cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their separation, ending their four-year-old marriage in the “best interest for the both of us”. The couple released a joint statement on Instagram on Thursday saying they have decided to part ways with mutual consent. The duo stated that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Agastya.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways,” the cricketer wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the statement read.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” said the post on Instagram issued jointly by them.

Hardik got married to Natasa, a Serbian dancer, model, and Bollywood actress based in Mumbai, on May 31, 2020, exchanging vows twice — once through Hindu rituals and once in a Christian ceremony.

Though the announcement came on Thursday, their strained relations were a matter of media discussion for the last few months. The writing became clear on the wall once Natasa removed Hardik’s photographs from her Instagram wall and also did not congratulate him for his good performances during recent the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The divorce kind of brings to full circle file for the India all-rounder, who has endured troubled times since suffering a serious injury during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune. Hardik returned to action just before the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) but his troubles did not end as his decision to leave Gujarat Titans and join Mumbai Indians.

But what added to his woes was the negative impact generated by Mumbai Indians’ decision to dethrone Rohit Sharma and make Pandya captain of the side. The all-rounder’s problems were exacerbated by poor form.

Though Pandya did make it to the Indian team but lost his vice-captaincy. He gained back the support of Indian cricket fans with some solid performances during the T20 World Cup 2024, which included bowling a superb last over in the final against South Africa that helped India win the title.

Hardik, a bit flamboyant in his life, was recently felicitated and celebrated by his fans when he returned to his hometown Vadodara with around 3.5 lakh supporters packing the streets for a victory parade.

But the announcement of his divorce soon after the World Cup high has kind of proved that Hardik can’t catch a break. It’s definitely not easy to be Hardik Pandya. (IANS)