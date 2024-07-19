PM Modi invites suggestions for his next ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Shillong, July 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning, acknowledged forthcoming citizens with regard to sharing inputs for the upcoming ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast on July 28.

Taking to X, the prime Minister said: “I’ve been getting numerous inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society.”

Encouraging more citizens to come forward with their suggestions, PM Modi added: “You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is PM Modi’s monthly radio address in which he discusses matters of national significance. (IANS)