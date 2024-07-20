Saturday, July 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Around 1000 Indian students return home from riot-hit Bangladesh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Dhaka, July 20: Around 1000 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports and regular flights out of Dhaka and Chittagong airports as the situation remains volatile in Bangladesh due to the ongoing student protests.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday that it continues to coordinate with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for Indian citizens.

As many as 778 Indian students returned to India through various land ports while around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments in Bangladesh. The MEA detailed that, in coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India Bangladesh International Border.

“The High Commission of India in Dhaka and our Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request,” the MEA detailed.

The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions are also in regular touch with Bangladesh authorities to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals and students. Security escorts have been arranged, where necessary, for their travel by road during repatriation through select land ports. At the same time, the High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure uninterrupted flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, which can be used by our nationals to return to home.

The MEA mentioned that the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers.

IANS

