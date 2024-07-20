Saturday, July 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Over 30 missing after rain-triggered flash floods in China

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Beijing, July 20:  More than 30 people remained missing after flash floods struck Xinhua Village in southwest China’s Sichuan Province at around 2:30 am Saturday, local authorities said.

The floods triggered by torrential rains also damaged over 40 houses in the village in Hanyuan County, Ya’an City, according to the county’s emergency management bureau. The disaster also disrupted roads, bridges and communications, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue operations are currently underway. A local fire brigade with 217 rescuers and 55 vehicles has rushed to the scene. The Ministry of Emergency Management has also dispatched 29 rescue experts and 13 sets of rescue equipment, as well as drones to provide emergency communications.

In addition to 10,000 sets of relief materials previously allocated to the province, the central authorities will send another 40,000 sets, including folding beds, quilts and towels, to support local governments in evacuating and resettling the affected people and providing basic living assistance.

IANS

Previous article
Around 1000 Indian students return home from riot-hit Bangladesh
Next article
Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament on July 22
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rangsakona MLA in soup after slapping MBOSE employee for delay in opening gate

Tura/Shillong, July 20: Rangsakona MLA, Subir Marak has landed himself in a soup after he allegedly assaulted an...
Economy

Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament on July 22

New Delhi, July 20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament on July 22,...
NATIONAL

Around 1000 Indian students return home from riot-hit Bangladesh

Dhaka, July 20: Around 1000 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports and regular flights...
NATIONAL

100 crore new jobs to be created globally in 20 years, India to have 25 pc share

New Delhi, July 20:  The world is likely to see a huge addition of 100 crore new workers...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rangsakona MLA in soup after slapping MBOSE employee for delay in opening gate

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura/Shillong, July 20: Rangsakona MLA, Subir Marak has landed...

Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament on July 22

Economy 0
New Delhi, July 20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will...

Around 1000 Indian students return home from riot-hit Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, July 20: Around 1000 Indian students have returned...
Load more

Popular news

Rangsakona MLA in soup after slapping MBOSE employee for delay in opening gate

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura/Shillong, July 20: Rangsakona MLA, Subir Marak has landed...

Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament on July 22

Economy 0
New Delhi, July 20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will...

Around 1000 Indian students return home from riot-hit Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, July 20: Around 1000 Indian students have returned...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img