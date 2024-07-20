MCCL staff refuses to sign compensatory scheme papers, call for clarification

SHILLONG, July 19: The Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited Employees’ Union (MCCEU) has unanimously resolved not to sign the proposed compensatory scheme papers until they receive satisfactory clarification from the management.

The resolution was taken during the general body meeting of the union at Mawmluh, Sohra, on Friday.

The meeting was held to discuss the management’s notice, asking employees to come to Shillong to deliberate on the compensatory scheme.

Speaking to media persons following the meeting, MCCEU president Shanlang Diengdoh said the union had not received a copy of the letter, as it was only posted on the MCCL plant’s notice board.

“We had gone to meet the Managing Director to enquire about this notice. We are told that some of the employees were asked to sign some papers,” Diengdoh said.

Emphasising the need for written clarification from the management, he said, “We will not comply with any directive from the management unless we receive clarification.”

It may be mentioned that the union, in a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in May this year, addressed various pending issues faced by MCCL employees.

The chief minister had assured them of a stakeholders’ meeting in June to discuss the future of the MCCL plant, which the government plans to close.

Diengdoh stated that the implementation of the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) should be for a minimum of 10 years. He proposed a special scheme for employees with shorter service durations, suggesting they be transferred to other government departments if unwilling to opt for VRS.

Employees should have the right to reject the scheme if the financial offer does not meet their expectations.

He insisted that the scheme should be a one-time payment with all dues cleared before a cut-off date. On the other hand, MCCEU general secretary Pynskhemlang Lyngdoh mentioned that there is panic among employees after receiving the notice.

Lyngdoh informed that MCCL employs around 200 people and urged the Chief Minister to clarify the VRS details for the employees.