Saturday, July 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tongkhar happy with progress of SWKH water supply projects

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

MAWKYRWAT, July 19: Mawkyrwat MLA, Rentikton L. Tongkhar, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of water supply projects in the district following an inspection on Friday.
Tongkhar reviewed the construction works for the Mawkyrwat Greater Water Supply Scheme and the Mawsaw Combine Water Supply Scheme, funded at Rs.59 crores and Rs.18 crores respectively under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
Accompanied by Executive Engineer PHE Mawkyrwat Division, K. Nongbsaw, SDO PHE Mawkyrwat Division, I. Kharbudon, and other officials, Tongkhar inspected various sites including tanks, treatment plants and pipelines at Mawten village and the dam at Wahsiej village for the Mawkyrwat Greater Water Supply Scheme, as well as the tank and treatment plant for the Mawsaw Combine Water Supply Scheme at Laitlawsnai village.
Tongkhar reported that the Mawkyrwat Greater Water Supply Scheme is approximately 70% complete, whilst the Mawsaw Combine Water Supply Scheme has reached about 60% completion.
He indicated that, according to the officers’ observations, both projects might be finished between December 2024 and March 2025.
“I am very happy to see the progress of the works, especially because I made a bold decision (during my time as PHE Minister) to go against technical advice and assign the work to only one capable contractor, resulting in over 200 work orders given to more than 200 local contractors,” Tongkhar stated.
He noted that many contractors have completed 80-90% of their work.
However, Tongkhar expressed concern about the future of the JJM, questioning whether the central government would extend the mission.
“If the Centre extends the JJM, everything will be fine, but if it does not, our contractors will face significant payment issues, placing a huge burden on the state government. Therefore, I have requested the contractors to expedite and complete the work as soon as possible so that the department can clear the bills,” Tongkhar added.

