Online trolling of women draws ire of ex-MSCW leader, GH groups

TURA, July 19: Members of Mothers’ Union and Mothers’ Federation as well as former Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) vice-president, Gamchi Timre R Marak, have denounced social media trolls, and urged them to immediately desist from such practice.

The condemnation came after a woman activist from Tura was subjected to social media trolling for her comments in a Garo Talk show on live TV.

In the wake of this, members of the aforesaid groups held a meeting at the residence of Marak in the town on Thursday, during which they unanimously condemned the rampant use of vulgar language to troll the senior woman and all other women in general.

“We, being mothers ourselves of our families, society, clans, etc., and being custodians of clans and territories have viewed the disrespect meted out within the community very strongly and are aggrieved by it. It is requested to all genders to kindly deal with each other with respect, dignity and acceptable decorum,” Marak said on behalf of the women organisations.

Requesting the online content creators to maintain decency, Marak said, “Indecent and inappropriate contents reflect the moral degradation of the society and all are requested to deviate from it.”