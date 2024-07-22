Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department, the Infiltration Department of Ri Bhoi District, and the Umiam Police Station on Monday conducted a document inspection of migrant workers in the Umiam Industrial Area. This operation was conducted with the assistance of the local leaders of Umiam village.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, the headman of Umiam, Stevenson Kharkrang, informed that the village leaders accompanied the officers following a letter from the Labour Department. As community leaders, they have a better understanding of the local situation.

Kharkrang expressed concern about the excessive influx of migrant workers in the area, alleging that the industrial area has turned into a hideout for criminal elements. He revealed that a few months ago, a leader of the village was assaulted by a migrant worker in the area. When the village authorities sought the worker, the factory owner claimed the worker had fled and had no identification documents. This, he said, posed a significant threat to the community.

Kharkrang added that the village authorities regularly meet with factory owners in the Umiam Industrial Area, urging them to report to the village authorities and ensure their workers have proper documentation, including police verification from their place of origin. Without proper documents, it is impossible to distinguish between good and bad elements.

He accused the factory owners of being solely profit-driven, ignoring the community’s guidelines during their No Objection Certificate renewals. He emphasized that today’s inspection revealed many migrant workers lacked proper documentation. He urged the Labour Department and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to strengthen the enforcement of existing laws to ensure comprehensive inspections. He also urged the KHADC not to issue new Trading License to non-tribals in the area, unless they have the no objection certificate issued by the village authority.

Kharkrang stated that migrant workers without required documents should leave the area immediately and assured that the village would continue its efforts to monitor and inspect workers. If any resistance is encountered, the village will take stringent measures.

The headman concluded by emphasizing that these actions aim to maintain peace and order in the village. Migrant workers must enter the village through proper channels, not surreptitiously.