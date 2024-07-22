Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department, the Infiltration Department of Ri Bhoi District, and the Umiam Police Station on Monday conducted a document inspection of migrant workers in the Umiam Industrial Area. This operation was conducted with the assistance of the local leaders of Umiam village.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, the headman of Umiam, Stevenson Kharkrang, informed that the village leaders accompanied the officers following a letter from the Labour Department. As community leaders, they have a better understanding of the local situation.

Kharkrang expressed concern about the excessive influx of migrant workers in the area, alleging that the industrial area has turned into a hideout for criminal elements. He revealed that a few months ago, a leader of the village was assaulted by a migrant worker in the area. When the village authorities sought the worker, the factory owner claimed the worker had fled and had no identification documents. This, he said, posed a significant threat to the community.

Kharkrang added that the village authorities regularly meet with factory owners in the Umiam Industrial Area, urging them to report to the village authorities and ensure their workers have proper documentation, including police verification from their place of origin. Without proper documents, it is impossible to distinguish between good and bad elements.

He accused the factory owners of being solely profit-driven, ignoring the community’s guidelines during their No Objection Certificate renewals. He emphasized that today’s inspection revealed many migrant workers lacked proper documentation. He urged the Labour Department and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to strengthen the enforcement of existing laws to ensure comprehensive inspections. He also urged the KHADC not to issue new Trading License to non-tribals in the area, unless they have the no objection certificate issued by the village authority.

Kharkrang stated that  migrant workers without required documents should leave the area immediately and assured that the village would continue its efforts to monitor and inspect workers. If any resistance is encountered, the village will take stringent measures.

The headman concluded by emphasizing that these actions aim to maintain peace and order in the village. Migrant workers must enter the village through proper channels, not surreptitiously.

Previous article
7 per cent GDP growth is doable for India despite global challenges: CEA Nageswaran
Next article
Forum irked by lack of local employees in Central Depts  
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tura MDC launches centre scheme campaign in Tura

Tura, July 22: With an aim to monitor the implementation of Central Schemes, the Centre Scheme Pass or...
MEGHALAYA

SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 

Tura, July 22: The Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, HemaNayak, convened a meeting of the District Coordination...
NATIONAL

Legal awareness held in WGH

Tura, July 22: A One Day Legal Awareness programme cum Campaign on Opening Door for Education to Children...
MEGHALAYA

Forum irked by lack of local employees in Central Depts  

Tura, July 22: The Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF) on Monday expressed resentment over the deployment of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tura MDC launches centre scheme campaign in Tura

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 22: With an aim to monitor the...

SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 22: The Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo...

Legal awareness held in WGH

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 22: A One Day Legal Awareness programme...
Load more

Popular news

Tura MDC launches centre scheme campaign in Tura

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 22: With an aim to monitor the...

SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 22: The Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo...

Legal awareness held in WGH

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 22: A One Day Legal Awareness programme...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img