Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Janhvi Kapoor embodies flirtatious energy in ‘Shaukan’ from ‘Ulajh

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 22: The makers of the upcoming Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer film ‘Ulajh’ have released the first song from the film on Monday.

 

The song, titled ‘Shaukan’, is a dance number and has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev.

 

The song has been composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

 

The music video shows Janhvi in sultry outfits, embodying flirtatious and playful energy as she parties.

 

Talking about the song, Janhvi said: “I have always been a fan of Neha’s songs, and collaborating with her for the first time on ‘Shaukan’ is one thing off my wish list. This song is incredibly upbeat and will make you want to hit the dance floor. It’s hot, glamorous, and groovy. I think Shashwat, Jubin, and Neha have created another masterpiece.”

 

For Neha Kakkar, singing ‘Shaukan’ along with Jubin was a terrific experience.

 

The singer said: “Kudos to Shashwat for making this banger. ‘Shaukan’ is not just another party number; it’s a vibe. Can’t wait for my fans to hear the song and groove to the beats.”

 

Jubin Nautiyal added: “It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Shashwat and Neha. They are incredible artists, and our tastes in music align perfectly. Janhvi and Gulshan’s on-screen chemistry has taken the song a notch higher. I hope all my fans love the track as much as I do.”

 

‘Shaukan’ is released under the label of Sony Music India and is available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms. (IANS)

Previous article
Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department, the Infiltration Department of Ri Bhoi District, and the...
NATIONAL

7 per cent GDP growth is doable for India despite global challenges: CEA Nageswaran

New Delhi, July 22: Achieving a 7 per cent GDP growth rate "is doable" for India despite the...
NATIONAL

Court convicts former APSC chairman in recruitment scam

Guwahati, July 22: The Gauhati High Court on Monday convicted former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh...
News Alert

Mizoram’s Aizawl to become 4th state capital in NE to have rail link by next year 

Shillong, July 22: Mizoram’s Aizawl would be the fourth capital city in the northeast region to come under...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

NATIONAL 0
Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department,...

7 per cent GDP growth is doable for India despite global challenges: CEA Nageswaran

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: Achieving a 7 per cent...

Court convicts former APSC chairman in recruitment scam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 22: The Gauhati High Court on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

NATIONAL 0
Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department,...

7 per cent GDP growth is doable for India despite global challenges: CEA Nageswaran

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: Achieving a 7 per cent...

Court convicts former APSC chairman in recruitment scam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 22: The Gauhati High Court on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img